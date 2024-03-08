286% More Deaths of Vaccinated Than Unvaccinated Says UK Government Data

See the Gibraltar Messenger's post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video:
Pandemic Of The Vaccinated
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/pandemic-of-the-vaccinated/2336/13
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Defending-Gibraltar Truther_Forum:
https://Defending-Gibraltar.net.
It IS a clear Sign of the times (the end of days/last generation of man).
https://jahtruth.net/signs.htm
As the world wakes from it's spiritual stupor, God has provided a way out of this mess:
https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
A Truther Forum for “God's Elect” with current events information (VAX, Covid, 5G, Prophecy, + MORE) and interaction among like-minded God fearing people seeking and posting The Truth can be found at the link below:
https://defending-gibraltar.net
There are Scriptural/Biblical/Prophecy videos created by U/us with timely vital information on these channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godtaughtmehow/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/godtaughtmehow
Keep up to date, Judgement Day draweth neigh.
Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes, such as commentary, criticism, teaching, and news reporting.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.