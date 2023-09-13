Create New Account
Kiev targets Sevastopol with cruise missiles
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

Ukraine has attacked the Russian city of Sevastopol, Crimea, with 10 cruise missiles and three unmanned boats. Reports indicate that 24 people were injured. RT's Steve Sweeney brings us the details.

Further Info:

https://southfront.press/ukrainian-missile-drone-attack-damages-two-russian-vessels-in-sevastopol-port-videos/

Mirrored - RT

