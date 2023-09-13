Kiev targets Sevastopol with cruise missiles

Ukraine has attacked the Russian city of Sevastopol, Crimea, with 10 cruise missiles and three unmanned boats. Reports indicate that 24 people were injured. RT's Steve Sweeney brings us the details.
Further Info:
https://southfront.press/ukrainian-missile-drone-attack-damages-two-russian-vessels-in-sevastopol-port-videos/
Mirrored - RT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.