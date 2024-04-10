🇷🇺🇺🇦 The destruction of the Ukrainian P-18 radar for the 7th time this year, this time in the Sumy region. A nearby vehicle was also destroyed. The Kh-35U air-launched anti-ship missile was again used.

Source @Intel Slava Z

