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Footage Of People Starting Deliberate Fires So The Media Can Report It As Climate Change...
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321 views • January 05, 2022
Footage of people starting deliberate fires so the media can report it as climate change..
Greece and many other countries had disgusting terrorism enforced on them by state assets while the gullible among us lap up the lies.
Greece and many other countries had disgusting terrorism enforced on them by state assets while the gullible among us lap up the lies.
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