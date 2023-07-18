Bear Frustrated With Bear Resistant Bee Hive?

This is one of many videos that feature black bears in New Hampshire USA trying, but failing, to get into the Bee Fortress USA Defender Beehive. I made ten Defender hives from poplar and Ipe woods, that included ventilation and, obviously, features that succeeded in keeping bears out of the hives.
In July 2023, three new designs will be revealed, including, the new Defender and Fortress beehives, and the Varroa Destructor mite-killing machine.
