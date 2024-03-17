Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gaza Today - 13 Trucks Filled with Flour & other Humanitarian Aid Managed to Enter the northern #Gaza Strip for the First time in nearly 4 Months - 6 for UNRWA & 7 elsewhere North
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1012 Subscribers
11 views
Published Yesterday

🚨 13 trucks filled with flour and other humanitarian aid managed to enter the northern #Gaza Strip for the first time in nearly four months today. At least six of the flour shipments were used to replenish UNRWA warehouses in the area, with other trucks being successfully unloaded elsewhere in the north.

Cynthia... Seems like I heard it takes 300 of these trucks a day minimum to feed the Palestinians. Also adding, there was an Israeli hit at an the Rafah UNRWA warehouse this week with at least 4 deaths. I had a video, I think Wednesday about that.

It's a start, not enough.... 

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket