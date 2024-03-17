Gaza Today - 13 Trucks Filled with Flour & other Humanitarian Aid Managed to Enter the northern #Gaza Strip for the First time in nearly 4 Months - 6 for UNRWA & 7 elsewhere North

🚨 13 trucks filled with flour and other humanitarian aid managed to enter the northern #Gaza Strip for the first time in nearly four months today. At least six of the flour shipments were used to replenish UNRWA warehouses in the area, with other trucks being successfully unloaded elsewhere in the north.
Cynthia... Seems like I heard it takes 300 of these trucks a day minimum to feed the Palestinians. Also adding, there was an Israeli hit at an the Rafah UNRWA warehouse this week with at least 4 deaths. I had a video, I think Wednesday about that.
It's a start, not enough....
