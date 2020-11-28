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Gerald Celente: Patriots Must Resist Covid Communism
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73 views • November 28, 2020
Nov 27, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews we speak with renowned trends forecaster Gerald Celente, Publisher of the Trends Journal, to discuss the post-election landscape, including the rise of new Nazis commanding pandemic panzers to track, explode, and run over the remaining rights of American citizens. Rick Wiles. Airdate 11/27/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/gerald-celente-patriots-must-resist-covid-communism
https://www.trunews.com/
TruNews
Today on TruNews we speak with renowned trends forecaster Gerald Celente, Publisher of the Trends Journal, to discuss the post-election landscape, including the rise of new Nazis commanding pandemic panzers to track, explode, and run over the remaining rights of American citizens. Rick Wiles. Airdate 11/27/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/gerald-celente-patriots-must-resist-covid-communism
https://www.trunews.com/
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