Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prepare Yourself! The German Leopard 2 MBT is coming to Ukraine
391 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

US Military News


Jan 15, 2023

In this video, we'll take a look at the German Leopard 2 MBT, one of the most powerful tanks in the world. The Leopard 2 is a highly advanced tank that is perfect for battlefields in Ukraine.


This video is a must-watch if you're interested in learning about the German Leopard 2 MBT, and what it can do on the battlefield. You'll learn about the tank's history, features, and how it will be deployed in Ukraine. So don't miss out, and watch the video below!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaRnl9rbazY


Keywords
current eventsrussiawarus military newsukrainetankgermanleopard 2mbt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket