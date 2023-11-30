Netanyahu aka Herod 2.0 (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-
https://youtu.be/IU9oFkQY8JA?si=Q1npiIYYz3VzkmtU 29 Nov 2023 #Israel #Palestine #alIt’s a daily Guernica without Picasso. The al-Shifa lie, babies left to die by Israel and murder incorporated on the West Bank – the 62nd child to be murdered since 7/10
Follow MOATS on YouTube #Israel #Palestine #al-Shiva #WestBank #Guernica #Picasso
