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7/28/23 Alien Invasion? Cabal PsyOp Biosyn Capture & Genocide - youarefreetv
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You Are Free TV
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140 views • July 29, 2023

7/28/23: As the Cabal uses mass Lawfare as their main assault against the Amazing Patriots and Activists fighting Sex trafficking, the coup on the USA, & Big Med genocide, the Intel ops roll out Alien Invasion social engineering 3.0. The Breakaway Civ has the free energy tech, has the genetically frankensteined entities (abominations), & is priming the population for False Flags of an inter dimensional alien attack in order to execute unprecedented control of humanity...

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Here are the links for today’s video:

Check out REMEDY: TTAC IS BACK- film on cancer and vax and remedies to HEAL:
https://remedy.film/?ref=751b94ad-fb7d-4509-aa19-f29b3a904cd9

Please sign up for the Lindell Election Crime Bureau event in August! Live-streamed in 80 languages:
https://lindellevent.com/

Kingdom to the Capitol Revival schedule:
https://k2c.tpusafaith.com/

How Bad is My Batch:
https://howbadismybatch.com/

The trans-humanist biomedical assault:

$7.9M for "peer support" indoctrination to promote Vaginoplasty surgeries for males:
https://www.portlandtribune.com/townnews/hospital/ohsu-led-study-seeks-to-support-trans-patients-before-gender-affirming-surgery/article_7ea4ee34-2c1b-11ee-bf9d-abddada1b7f8.html

Canadian Indigenous transgender wants assisted suicide after vaginoplasty surgery:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/transgender-seeks-euthanasia-canada-claiming-its-only-way/

Helen Joyce comes out against the male-to-female transgender lie:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/columnists/article-12299641/The-lie-men-women-leads-rapists-womens-prisons-writes-HELEN-JOYCE.html

Even Megyn Kelly supports Helen Joyce:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNw9j-Oeaa8

RFK Jr denied Secret Service Protection in 2024 Pres run:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/rfk-jr-request-for-secret-service-denied

Ammon Bundy and Peoples' Rights fined $50M in defamation lawsuit:
https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/far-right-activist-ammon-bundy-loses-defamation-18259865.php

https://www.peoplesrights.org/

Karen Kingston Sheriff's letter update:
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/important-florida-update-on-sheriffs

FTX Ponzi Scheme criminals intended to buy a Pacific Island to Build Bunker for Apocalyptic event:
https://nypost.com/2023/07/21/ftx-wanted-to-buy-a-pacific-island-nation-to-prepare-for-apocalypse-lawsuit/

Peru announces national health emergency for guillain-barre:
https://andina.pe/ingles/noticia-peru-government-declares-national-health-emergency-due-to-increased-guillainbarre-cases-946698.aspx

Pelosi, Pedophilia and the dead CPS Children...
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=635429102b3690202ba1f7d1

https://nypost.com/2023/07/21/ftx-wanted-to-buy-a-pacific-island-nation-to-prepare-for-apocalypse-lawsuit/

Project Blue Beam is being launched with the current Oversight Hearings Psy Op: CSPAN:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?529499-1/hearing-unidentified-anomalous-phenomena-uap

The Truth about Elon Musk and the X App:
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=64c12f218c997fe53ebb1393

Learn more about Trump and the real X Files connection:
https://www.darkjournalist.com/x-facts-x4.php

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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! 
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
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