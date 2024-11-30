BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

S2 EP 87 - Life and Death - hard lessons learned from animal husbandry
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
36 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 5 months ago

Have you ever killed?

Do you what it means to kill?

If you have you may know how precious life is.

I do.

I honour animals.

I used to raise and care for snakes, snakes eat mice and rats, so I had to make decisions about caring for the snakes by killing mice and rats. I raised mice to kill.  Yes, I am a killer, not something I wanted to be, but I learned from my experiences.  This affected me in many ways. I learned a lot of lessons about life, death, survival and bravery. 

I would like to share what I learned, how it changed me and what I think is important.

I am a vegetarian by choice; I will eat animals if I know the animals were treated well before death. I support good farmers. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for great small farmers

Keywords
childrenfooddeathgodmurderfarmfarmingenergylifefaithnaturehealpro-lifespiritsoulkillnaturalfarmerratlivingacceptancemousesnakepreciousraise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy