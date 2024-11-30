S2 EP 87 - Life and Death - hard lessons learned from animal husbandry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever killed?
Do you what it means to kill?
If you have you may know how precious life is.
I do.
I honour animals.
I used to raise and care for snakes, snakes eat mice and rats, so I had to make decisions about caring for the snakes by killing mice and rats. I raised mice to kill. Yes, I am a killer, not something I wanted to be, but I learned from my experiences. This affected me in many ways. I learned a lot of lessons about life, death, survival and bravery.
I would like to share what I learned, how it changed me and what I think is important.
I am a vegetarian by choice; I will eat animals if I know the animals were treated well before death. I support good farmers. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for great small farmers