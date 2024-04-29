New World Order Killing National Sovereignty, Financial Freedom, and Privacy - Maria Zeee

Some people have a gift for putting puzzle pieces together, and Maria Zeee is certainly one of them. For years, she has been educating herself about the complex and terrifying machinations of the coming New World Order, and in 2021, she launched Zeee Media, where she has become the leading independent journalist in Australia. Maria defines the motivations and goals of the coming New World Order, and how they are utilizing the United Nations and modern technology to merge the world into a singular metaverse where everyone is a member of one global society and individualism and freedom are eradicated. She also talks about why the powers-that-be are so vehemently opposed to having President Donald Trump return to the White House in 2025.
TAKEAWAYS
The United States is the leader of the West, therefore the NWO needs America destroyed so they can control humanity
Most of the NWO agenda cannot happen without a Central Bank Digital Currency
Social credit scoring will likely be how people are controlled in a global society
The NWO is humanity’s greatest enemy and threat at the moment
