Coup has already Occurred, 2024 Election Will Not Happen w/ Naomi Wolf

Naomi Wolf joins me to discuss the 2024 election season and all the strangeness. She predicts that the election won't take place; that an event of some sort will cause it to be suspended. This will ultimately usher in a communist dictatorship led by the democrats. She claims that in reality the coup has already taken place and she elaborates on why she believes this. It is true that we are dealing with people who are irrational and power hungry. A combination that could ultimately lead to disasters of unimagineable proportions. You can follow Naomi on her website at https://dailyclout.io/ or follow her on her Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/user/DailyClout