HILARIOUS!!! CHICKMUNKS: Resistance to Radishes

What to do when you grow a boatload of radishes and you don't like radishes!? Ferment them!!!

Recipe:

1 bunch organic radishes (for a quart jar batch), or as much as you need to completely fill your jar of any size

1 tbsp kosher or pickling sea salt (not iodized table salt) per 2 cups of water used

2 cups filtered water (per quart jar)

1 bunch fresh dill

1 clove fresh garlic, peeled and lightly crushed (per quart jar)

Optional: black peppercorns, red chili flakes, fresh hot chili peppers – if you like them with a kick!