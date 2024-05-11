HILARIOUS!!! CHICKMUNKS: Resistance to Radishes

What to do when you grow a boatload of radishes and you don't like radishes!? Ferment them!!!
Recipe:
1 bunch organic radishes (for a quart jar batch), or as much as you need to completely fill your jar of any size
1 tbsp kosher or pickling sea salt (not iodized table salt) per 2 cups of water used
2 cups filtered water (per quart jar)
1 bunch fresh dill
1 clove fresh garlic, peeled and lightly crushed (per quart jar)
Optional: black peppercorns, red chili flakes, fresh hot chili peppers – if you like them with a kick!
