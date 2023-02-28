Mr Frost The Mean Kitty Slapper | VilmaTheKitty

"He's slapping your cat and loving it too. You better watch out, he'll come for you too. Mr Frost of Finland is heree"
Do you live in a country where the cold slaps your face when you open the door? This also applies to cats :)
Avaat oven kauniina talviaamuna. Lumi kimaltelee auringon häikäisemänä ja luonto on hiljainen. Tämä seesteinen kauneus kestää noin kaksi sekuntia ennen kuin pakkasukko saapuu ja läppäisee kasvoihisi täydellä voimalla. Tuttu tunne? Sama tapahtuu kissoille :p
Vilma's Monero address:
84apsXijmDGUigagrdHarLfCZNnEMijEKDTccambV5N2dn2JLWGeM9rfZM8QBiaGZ6RKmofXrWWtqE4DRHy91a9FHUfnYQT
