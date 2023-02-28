Mr Frost The Mean Kitty Slapper | VilmaTheKitty

"He's slapping your cat and loving it too. You better watch out, he'll come for you too. Mr Frost of Finland is heree" Do you live in a country where the cold slaps your face when you open the door? This also applies to cats :) Avaat oven kauniina talviaamuna. Lumi kimaltelee auringon häikäisemänä ja luonto on hiljainen. Tämä seesteinen kauneus kestää noin kaksi sekuntia ennen kuin pakkasukko saapuu ja läppäisee kasvoihisi täydellä voimalla. Tuttu tunne? Sama tapahtuu kissoille :p Vilma's Monero address: 84apsXijmDGUigagrdHarLfCZNnEMijEKDTccambV5N2dn2JLWGeM9rfZM8QBiaGZ6RKmofXrWWtqE4DRHy91a9FHUfnYQT Credits for the music: The following music was used for this media project: Music: Stalker by Rafael Krux Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/5413-stalker License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Artist website: https://www.orchestralis.net/ The following music was used for this media project: Music: Upbeat Forever by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/5011-upbeat-forever License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license The following music was used for this media project: Music: Joy Of Life [Full version] by MusicLFiles Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/9825-joy-of-life-full-version License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Credits for the FX: Downloaded from: gamesounds.xyz Provided by: Sonniss.com - GDC 2019 - Game Audio Bundle: 344 Audio - Low Frequency Elements Name: Alien Spaceship Filtered, Rumble.wav Downloaded from: gamesounds.xyz Provided by: Sonniss.com - GDC 2015 - Game Audio Bundle:NoizBoy - Hong Kong Action Kit - Hit Kit 1 Name: Seq 2.27 Hit 1 96 HK1.wav Downloaded from: gamesounds.xyz Provided by: Sonniss.com - GDC 2015 - Game Audio Bundle:NoizBoy - Hong Kong Action Kit - Hit Kit 1 Name: Seq 2.1 whoosh 1 96 HK1.wav Downloaded from: gamesounds.xyz Provided by: Unknown provider: Sound Effects - White Noise Name: tv-static-01.wav Downloaded from: gamesounds.xyz Provided by: BBC Sound Effects Library: BBC 27 - Babies Name: 34 Month Old Boy, Singing.wav Downloaded from: gamesounds.xyz Provided by: fxhome.com: Door FX -Squeaking Name: LowCreak2.mp3 Special credits: Odysee SpaceMan logo: https://odysee.com Mr Frost face in video: https://openmoji.org/

