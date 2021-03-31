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MARCH 25TH 2021 LIVE STREAM CHRISTOPHER JAMES UPDATE WITH KNOWLEDGE
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383 views • March 31, 2021
Christopher James has updates and shares further required knowledge...
This is a real time battle with the BAR on multiple fronts as our court claims [property] is under attack.
The Police are involved and fully aware now the 'rules of civil procedure' DO NOT apply to we the people.
This is our moment.... the world must see and learn the BAR is a criminal society.
We have them now exposed and we will not stop until they are removed from our public courthouses.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Telegram Group https://t.me/awarriorcalls
NUREMBERG TRIALS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF THESE CORRUPT PEOPLE
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....
God Speed
This is a real time battle with the BAR on multiple fronts as our court claims [property] is under attack.
The Police are involved and fully aware now the 'rules of civil procedure' DO NOT apply to we the people.
This is our moment.... the world must see and learn the BAR is a criminal society.
We have them now exposed and we will not stop until they are removed from our public courthouses.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Telegram Group https://t.me/awarriorcalls
NUREMBERG TRIALS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF THESE CORRUPT PEOPLE
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....
God Speed
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