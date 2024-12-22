Hijacking Bitcoin: The Hidden History of BTC with Steve Patterson - Full Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 19, 2024
This week, I am pleased to welcome Steve Patterson to the Solari Report. Because of the public debates underway regarding Bitcoin, we are making this interview open to the public. We encourage you to spread widely!
Full Report: https://home.solari.com/hijacking-bitcoin-the-hidden-history-of-btc-with-steve-patterson/
