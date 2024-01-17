Europe Preparing for World War With Russia: Leaked Document

Europe’s largest circulation newspaper, Germany’s Bild, obtained German military documents saying that a war between Russia and NATO could erupt as soon as next month. The document also warns that Germany needs to be war-ready. Meanwhile, Britain’s defense minister warned this week that 2024 will be a major “inflection point,” and that “In five years’ time, we could be looking at multiple theatres of war including Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.”
Other stories in today’s show:
@ 11:43 | The Supreme Court is hearing cases that could wind up reducing or stripping regulatory agencies’ rule-making powers;
@ 22:53 | The mainstream media is having a meltdown over a report about how hot it was last summer;
@ 33:02 | John Birch Society CEO Bill Hahn discusses how Americans can defeat Agenda 2030 once and for all.
