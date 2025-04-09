BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is the Resurrection Real? | The Eyewitness Proof of Justification
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 views • 3 weeks ago

Is Jesus really risen? Or was His body stolen like the guards claimed?
That’s the question the world still asks—and today’s episode of Words From The Word gives you the answer straight from Scripture.

📖 Matthew 28 gives us more than just a story. It records eyewitness evidence of Christ’s resurrection—proof that He rose just as He said, and that our justification before God is secure.

🙌 Today’s Devotion Covers:
    How the empty tomb proves Jesus is alive
    Why eyewitnesses matter in defending the resurrection
    What the religious leaders did to cover it up
    How the risen Christ gave us the Great Commission
    Why His resurrection means you are justified today

📖 Romans 8:34 — “It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us.”

You don’t need blind faith. You have:
✅ Written proof
✅ Eyewitnesses
✅ A risen Savior who now intercedes for you

🧠 The world may still spread lies that “His disciples stole Him away,”
But the truth has never changed: He is not here—He is risen!

🙏 If you’ve ever doubted whether Jesus is really alive, or wondered what that means for your salvation—this message is for you.

📢 Share this with someone who needs a reminder that Christianity is not built on emotion, but on the resurrected Christ.

🔔 Subscribe for more bold, Bible-based devotions.

Keywords
christian teachingdaily devotiongreat commissionhe is risenresurrection sundaymatthew 28empty tombresurrection of jesuswords from the wordpastor roderick websteris jesus really riseneyewitnesses to resurrectionproof of resurrectionjustification by resurrectiongospel proofevidence of faithhow do we know jesus rose
Chapters

00:00Opening Hymn and Introduction

00:24Gratitude and Ministry Partnership

01:12Exploring the Gift of Salvation

01:44Understanding Justification

02:42Biblical Proof of Justification

03:03The Resurrection Account

08:45Jesus' Great Commission

11:23Conclusion and Prayer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

