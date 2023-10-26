BE LIKE JOHN, LOOK LIKE JESUS | 10-26-2023

Show #2008

Links from this broadcast:

News with Views - The Hi-Jacking of Christianity: https://newswithviews.com/the-hi-jacking-of-christianity/

Galatians 1:6-9: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Galatians+1%3A6-9&version=KJV

Gospel of the Kingdom: https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=gospel+of+the+kingdom&version=KJV

Matthew 7:13: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%207%3A13&version=KJV

Hebrews 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=hebrews+11&version=KJV

Revelation 21: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=rev+21&version=KJV

Luke 17: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=luke+17&version=KJV

Luke 9 AMP: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=luke+9&version=AMP

Websters1828:

Wrought: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/wrought

VALIANT: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/valiant

Asunder: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/asunder

Gospel: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/gospel

Sentiment: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Sentiment

Anathema: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Anathema

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop