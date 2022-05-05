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Calculating Communists | Beyond the Cover
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10 views • May 05, 2022
Did Russian communism really end with the dismantling of the Berlin Wall and the raising of the Iron Curtain? The reality is that it did not. Hardened communists masked themselves as “reformers” for the purpose of beguiling the West. How influential are Russian communists today and what are they trying to accomplish? In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews Christian Gomez on the subject. Gomez, the head of the research department of The John Birch Society, the parent organization of The New American magazine, explains that Russian communists are not only intertwined with the Putin regime (Putin, let’s not forget, came out of the Soviet KGB!), but eye Ukraine as part of a new “Eurasian Soviet Union.” Gomez is the author of “Calculating Communists” in the May 16, 2022 issue of The New American.
To order the May 16, 2022 issue of The New American, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3809/
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To order the May 16, 2022 issue of The New American, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3809/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
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