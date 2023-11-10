Video of the IDF siege of Al-Rantisi hospital in Gaza.

Adding:

Israeli army tanks surround two (2) hospitals in central Gaza City and call for their evacuation

Al-Mayadeen correspondent:

Occupation tanks surround Al-Rantisi and Al-Nasr hospitals in the Gaza Strip

The occupation is intensively bombing the vicinity of these hospitals, making the exit of civilians fraught with danger and exposing them to death.

Most of the roads leading to these hospitals are being bombed by the occupation.

and:

Israeli media: The Israeli army notifies the evacuation of hospitals in the Gaza Strip

Israeli media: The Israeli army is approaching Al-Shifa Hospital

Adding:

Ministry of Health in Gaza:

Al-Rantisi and Al-Nasr hospitals are besieged and the children there are at risk of death as a result of running out of oxygen.

The displaced and medical staff live without food or water in the besieged hospitals of the Strip.

aDDING:

Director General of Gaza Hospitals to Al-Araby TV:

We will not evacuate the hospitals and we will try to provide what we can to the patients

We have postponed necessary surgeries and are forced to treat patients without anesthesia

Genocide of hospitals in Gaza after cutting off electricity and fuel

Only 172 wounded were discharged for treatment outside the Strip











