Tennis Great Novak Djokovic Reaffirms The COVID Jab Is Not An Option, Would Rather Not Play In The U.S. Open Than Subject Himself To The Shot

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Reporter: "You said there's nothing you can do at this point, but you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the U.S. deadlines if you want to play that tournament. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward?"
Novak: "Yes. Yes."