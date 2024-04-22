Create New Account
"Physics as Information Processing" ~ Chris Fields ~ Lecture 4
Active Inference Institute
0 Subscribers
21 views
Published Yesterday

Course materials

https://coda.io/@active-inference-institute/fields-physics-2023


More information

https://www.activeinference.org/education/Physics-Fields-2023


“Physics as Information Processing”

Course taught by Chris Fields

Course assistant is Ander Aguirre

Hosted during 2023 by the Active Inference Institute


Active Inference Institute information:

Website: https://activeinference.org/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InferenceActive

Discord: https://discord.gg/8VNKNp4jtx

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ActiveInference/

Active Inference Livestreams: https://coda.io/@active-inference-institute/livestreams


