Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

Russian paratroopers storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces north of Artyomovsk [Bakhmut].

Before the assault on the the AFU positions, artillery strikes were carried out, and then, under the cover of an armored group and artillery, the airborne unit launched the assault.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

