Mass Media MICROCHIPPING conditioning

Animal trials with adverse effects, coerced public implementation into humans, and All leading to major synchronized paradigm alteration worldwide for dumbfounding backward reasons.... Sound familiar!?!

Imagine, don't you feel liked you've been beamed down into a psycho clownworld yourself (since the COVID-19 Lockdown)?

Notice how going into a bar to abuse substances (keeping you pacified/subdued & dumbed down) is promoted....



Last but not least is how they've habitually subconsciously gotten US to accept the idea that REAL FOOD WILL BE NONEXISTENT, and that there's nothing we can do about it. - B$!