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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 8) The Most Dangerous Type of Lying is Half Truth - Justice Anna Webinar
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0 view • September 13, 2021
The Greatest Army left the Dogs behind before leaving Afghanistan. There is a rescue effort going on to save the dogs. Americans were lied to, Americans were deceived by professional liars, the criminals built schools to teach people how to lie. It's shameful and evil, we are being exploited by professional criminals at all levels, government, educational, news channel, medical, and every single agency became a professional lair. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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