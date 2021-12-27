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GEO WEATHER MANIPULATION CHEMTRAILS ARE POLLUTING OUR WHOLE WORLD - THIS IS EVIL SAVING THE PLANET BY KILLING THE PLANET??? - THIS MAKES NO COMMON SENSE!
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101 views • December 27, 2021
END THIS ATROCITY TO MAN AND NATURE NOW!
COVID AND SEEING THROUGH ALL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/
USE YOUR COMMON SENSE!
IS THE POPE DEAD? - CABAL FUNDED CHANNEL ITV JUST ACCIDENTALLY REPORTED ON THE DEATH OF POPE FRANCIS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5qlWo4Eor4t/
COVID AND SEEING THROUGH ALL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/
USE YOUR COMMON SENSE!
IS THE POPE DEAD? - CABAL FUNDED CHANNEL ITV JUST ACCIDENTALLY REPORTED ON THE DEATH OF POPE FRANCIS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5qlWo4Eor4t/
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