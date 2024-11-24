BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rogan to Zelensky: "Fu*k you man!"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
5 months ago

Rogan to Zelensky: "Fu*k you man!"

Opinion of channel where found: 

🐻 We have no opinion on Rogan, but it's fun to watch NAFO (or whatever is left of them) losing their sh*t over this one. 

Adding: 

The U.S. continues to expand its foothold in the Asia-Pacific region to counter China.

As part of his tour of Asia-Pacific countries, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited the island nation of Fiji on Saturday to strengthen military ties.

During the talks, the Status of Forces Agreement between the U.S. and Fiji was discussed, which will allow U.S. armed forces to "deploy and redeploy their units in Fiji under the pretext of defending the island nation, as well as conduct regular training exercises."

The U.S. also allocated $4.9 million to support the modernization of Fiji's armed forces and signed a bilateral logistics cooperation agreement.

This is a typical U.S. approach to creating intermediate logistics and military bases, drawing small nations into its sphere of influence with cash handouts and promises. 

Adding: 

Corruption Derails Ukraine’s Energy Protection Projects 

The Times has accused Ukrainian authorities of corruption, resulting in the failure to implement defenses for energy infrastructure against Russian missile strikes. 

British engineers, along with experts from the U.S., Germany, and Japan, advised Ukraine on building protective structures.

However, nine months later, the government of Vladimir Zelensky has not acted, allegedly due to corruption delaying the projects.

Nearly 80% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure is damaged or destroyed, leaving millions facing deadly winter conditions. 

Former reconstruction official Mustafa Nayyem claims the government intentionally blocked funding out of greed, with bribes demanded by officials in the prime minister's office.

Contractors have halted work due to unpaid funds, while Kiev relies on rudimentary gabions, concrete arches, and Western air defense systems to prevent collapse.

The article also links former Presidential Office official Kyrylo Tymoshenko to bribery schemes, including a 10% cut for project approvals.

