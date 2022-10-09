Fighters of the 'O' group Ambushed Ukrainian Militants

Fighters of the "🅾️" group ambushed Ukrainian militants. - 100922
After the battle, our guys inspect the destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicle that was blown up by a mine. The rest of the Ukrainian fighters hastily retreated.
Also, Explosions are heard in Kiev.In many regions of Ukraine, air-raid signals are being sounded.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.