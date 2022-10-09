Fighters of the 'O' group Ambushed Ukrainian Militants

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Fighters of the "🅾️" group ambushed Ukrainian militants. - 100922
After the battle, our guys inspect the destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicle that was blown up by a mine. The rest of the Ukrainian fighters hastily retreated.
Also, Explosions are heard in Kiev.In many regions of Ukraine, air-raid signals are being sounded.