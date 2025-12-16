BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Juan O’ Savin | Tina Peters Update | 12.16.25
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
155 followers
52 views • 1 day ago

Dive into a reality check on "Joe Oltmann Untamed," where host Joe Oltmann pulls no punches in exposing the deep state's games and the heroes fighting back. In this explosive episode, Joe calls out Kash Patel as a total disappointment—jet-setting for fluff interviews with his girlfriend on the Katie Miller Show while critical issues like the Butler shooting, Charlie Kirk's incident, and the Epstein list fizzle into nothing burgers. But all hope isn't lost: Tulsi Gabbard emerges as a wrecking ball, a former Democrat turned truth-seeker who's outpacing the entire cabinet in her relentless pursuit of accountability. And fresh from Rasmussen Reports, we dissect why Gabbard's bombshell report on election machines is being stonewalled until January— is it a political ploy, or a setup for military intervention to expose the interference?

Shifting gears to the frontlines of freedom, Joe welcomes powerhouse guest Juan O'Savin, the unyielding freedom fighter, for a no-holds-barred update on Tina Peters' harrowing saga. As a 70-year-old Gold Star Mom and first-time non-violent offender, Tina's locked away in Colorado's Level 3 La Vista Correctional Facility—far harsher than her "crimes" warrant—enduring cruel and unusual punishment that screams injustice. We'll break down the shocking conditions, from dilapidated HVAC units breeding mold and poor air quality (backed by Grok's eye-opening analysis) to the DOJ's fresh investigation into Colorado's prisons, including a scathing letter to Governor Polis highlighting abuses at facilities like San Carlos and Trinidad.

The fight for truth, accountability, and justice is far from over. From the stonewalling of Tulsi Gabbard's explosive election machine report to the heartbreaking injustice facing Tina Peters—a courageous whistleblower rotting in a harsh Level 3 facility amid deplorable conditions and a DOJ probe into Colorado's broken prison system—the battles we're exposing today are the ones that will define tomorrow's freedom. Joe Oltmann and Juan O'Savin leave no stone unturned, shining a fierce light on the disappointments, the heroes, and the systemic corruption that too many want buried.


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann

https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help

joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
