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7/17/2022 Miles Guo: The fact that Sun Lijun and Fu Zhenghua's cases were sent to northeast China for trial means they got the severest punishment from the CCP; They won't be able to die and will suffer alive. Meanwhile the CCP can have them accuse anyone it wants