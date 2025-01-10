BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Land Acquisition 101
SSA Architecture
SSA Architecture
12 views • 4 months ago

Ken Small Architect of SSA Architecture (https://www.smallstudioassociates.com) in Las Vegas

provides a brief explanation of acquiring land. This video explains how to undertake better purchasing procedures and avoid costly mistakes at the outset of your architectural entitlements project. We highly recommend that you contact SSA Architecture to look into your site before you make an offer to buy or lease a building or lot for your use. For a small cost this due diligence can make relatively sure that your planned use will work. SSA Architecture, Small Studio Associates and Ken Small Architect are architectural practitioners located in Las Vegas Nevada. We are currently licensed to practice Architecture in Nevada, Arizona, California, and other jurisdictions. SSA has experience working with multiple Planning & Zoning Departments and this video is a brief discussion about different aspects of acquiring land.


For more information & work samples: https://smallstudioassociates.com


This video is provided for educational purposes. Use of the ideas shown are done at your own risk. A 20 minute video or buying CADD software is no substitute for a licensed architect.

