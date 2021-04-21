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Об антихристе, голоде, конце мира и ловушках дьявола. Игумен Мефодий.
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6792 views • April 21, 2021
Дорогие во Христе братья и сестры! Послушайте о том, что происходит и будет происходить в ближайшее время. Игумен Мефодий четко и ясно говорит и об этой смертельно опасной вакцинации, о грядущих искушениях от антихриста, о ловушках и сетях дьявола для уловления душ человеческих. Помоги нам Господи!
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