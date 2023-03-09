Create New Account
Help! We are 400 Trillion in Debt!! Should I Allocate Money to Bitcoin?
With the world $400 trillion in debt, they will either monetize said debt, that's injecting massive inflation and liquidity into the system, which will be sucked up once again by scarce assets, or there will be a profound cascading of defaults amongst countries, and bitcoin as an asset without counter-party risk will skyrocket.

