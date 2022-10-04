HFI interview with director Mathew Thayer of the documentaries Selection Code, The Trump I Know, and Unplanned. Check selectioncode.com for his most recent film.

August 25, 2022, Ernest Dempsey. Matthew Thayer's Selection Code was released, and just days later, it became one of the most censored films in the mainstream media. It features the story of Mesa County (Colorado) clerk Tina Peters who exposed the big election fraud via the Dominion voting machines in 2020

