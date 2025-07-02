BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Christians support Israel...
It took a long time to deceive Christians into supporting Israel. Remember it took Mossad many years to accomplish the exploding pagers against Hezbollah. The plan to deceive Christians took over 50 years, it was a slow process. They had to change biblical scriptures, to hoodwink the Christians. Many Christians believe that Israel is protected by the God of the Bible, but in reality the God of the Bible rejected Israel 2000 years ago! They managed to whitewash how Jesus rejected the lies and violent behaviour of the jewish leaders. In the Bible, the Chosen people are the people who choose to follow Jesus and choose to obey His Word. But Masonic-Zionism tries to say that the jews are the chosen people which is wrong and is an insult to God. How can Christians support the slaughter and murder and mutilation of thousands of people? This is a disgrace and an insult to God, and the people who support this will be judged by God. Zionism is a Masonic term, coined by the Jesuits. The Zionists are, indeed, evil and wicked; but they are controlled by the Jesuits. The Orthodox Jews believe in God, and are against the State of Israel.This "Roots of Zionism" presentation may be the first of its kind with a factual explanation of how Christianity's apostacy was launched. Christian Zionism is a corruption of traditional Christianity that has been promoted for just over 100 years.

