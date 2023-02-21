James O’Keefe releases a statement following his removal as CEO of Project Veritas, it's clear the Board of Directors and Officers have been compromised by Pfizer.
“Project Veritas will never be stopped from the outside. It will only be because we stopped ourselves.”
