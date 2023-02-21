Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
James O’Keefe releases a statement following his removal as CEO of Project Veritas, it's clear the Board of Directors and Officers have been compromised by Pfizer.
18 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 21 hours ago |

James O’Keefe releases a statement following his removal as CEO of Project Veritas, it's clear the Board of Directors and Officers have been compromised by Pfizer.


“Project Veritas will never be stopped from the outside. It will only be because we stopped ourselves.”




Keywords
james okeefereleasesa statement following his removalas ceo of project veritasits clear the board of directors and officers have beencompromised by pfizer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket