Israeli forces have killed at least 46 people, including children since ceasefire

NEW: Israeli forces have killed at least 46 people, including children, and injured over 100 since the ceasefire began through various lethal strikes, mostly by drones and artillery. The IDF escalated today with several air strikes.

IDF soldiers have been observed on multiple occasions operating beyond the 'yellow line' of withdrawal.

Israel has prevented the opening of the Rafah crossing, and the entry of aid trucks, heavy equipment, and fuel has been limited to below what was agreed in the terms of the agreement.

Following the incident earlier today, the IDF's Arabic spokesman has started threatening civilians again, and Israeli ministers have called for a return to war.

Adding: Israel armed and empowered ISIS-affiliated gangs in Gaza precisely for this moment to use them as a pretext to “break the ceasefire” and justify renewed military operations.

We exposed this plan months ago in our July feature:

“Guns, Flour, and Blood: How Israel Uses Aid and Militias to Legitimize Mass Violence in Gaza”

It detailed how Tel Aviv’s hybrid warfare strategy fused aid distribution, private militias, and covert funding to manufacture chaos and claim “self-defense” during politically timed escalations.

This from @DDGeopolitics