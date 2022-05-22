The WHO Has Planned For 10 Years Of Nonstop Infectious Diseases

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https://rumble.com/v13ghrb-the-plan-the-who-plans-for-10-years-of-pandemics-form-2020-to-2030.html
The Dutch virologist in the video clip is Marion Koopsman.
The following website notes:
https://diagnosticdetectives.com/coronavirus/dr-marion-koopmans-virologist-biography/
"Dr. Marion Koopmans is a Head of the Viral Science department of the Erasmus Medical Center, and a Professor of Public Health Virology at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. She is a member of WHO Scientific Advisory Group on strategy during epidemics."
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News