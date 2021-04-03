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This is probably is the biggest recent 'slip up' ever!
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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201 views • April 03, 2021
In 2011, a print-only Irish newspaper, the 'Sovereign Independent', had a top-of-front-page article with a picture of Bill Gates:

3/4/21 RAF 5G AIR STALKING ZM405 OVERHEAD PROHIBITED AIRSPACE UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7439. FBI AGENT N228US BUZZES MY HOME UNDER THE RADAR UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7440.

https://circleofthedolphins.wordpress.com/2016/06/21/dr-dave-mihalovic-if-your-doctor-insists-that-vaccines-are-safe-then-have-them-sign-this-form/
If Your Doctor Insists That Vaccines Are Safe, Then Have Them Sign This Form – Dr. Dave Mihalovic

COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812

SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf

PLEASE SEE THIS UPLOAD GANG STALKING NORTHUMBRIAN POLICE NPAS STYLE
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/Oa61U8q
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masonsjunkiesandrenochrome
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy