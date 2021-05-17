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Prophetic Chart-The Coming Great Depression & Financial Crisis-New World Economic Order-2021 Prophetic
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61 views • May 17, 2021
I have shared this interesting, yet eyeopening video from Messengers of Present Truth Ministries. I found this quite profound, and a very thought provoking watch. I am a hardcore Seventh Day Adventist, who is looking for, and longing for the coming of our Lord and Saviour. I would encourage others who are seeking truth and answers to prayerfully make time to watch this upload, you won't be disappointed.
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