Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWO: A bioweapon masquerading as a 'vaccine'! (5)
channel image
Follower of Christ777
426 Subscribers
390 views
Published 21 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to SGT Report

Todd Callender and Dr. Lee Vliet join Sean at SGTReport on the deaths attributed to the COVID-19. It’s all about depopulation.


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy." General Lafayette

Keywords
fathergodjesus christword of godvaccineyeshuanwoson of godbioweaponyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godancient of daysfather of lightsfather of spiritsfaithful and true

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket