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3. Keto Chicken Florentine
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22 views • June 16, 2021
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3. Keto Chicken Florentine
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
🍽 Servings: 1
Ingredients:
1 Chicken leg quarter
1 Tbsp Butter
1 Tbsp minced Shallots
1.5 cups Chicken Stock
2 Tbsp Heavy Cream
1 cup fresh Spinach
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Procedure:
1) Melt butter in a pan then sprinkle shallots.
2) Add chicken on top of the shallots. Season with salt and pepper.
3) Add enough stock to barely cover the chicken. Bring to a simmer.
4) Cover and poach over low heat for 20-25 minutes.
5) Take chicken out of the pan and set aside.
6) Reduce pan juices to approximately a quarter of a cup.
7) Add spinach and heavy cream. Simmer over low heat until sauce is slightly thick.
8) Return chicken into the pan.
9) Serve hot.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 507 kcal
Protein - 53g (44%)
Fat - 30g (53%)
Carbohydrates - 4g (3%)
3. Keto Chicken Florentine
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
🍽 Servings: 1
Ingredients:
1 Chicken leg quarter
1 Tbsp Butter
1 Tbsp minced Shallots
1.5 cups Chicken Stock
2 Tbsp Heavy Cream
1 cup fresh Spinach
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Procedure:
1) Melt butter in a pan then sprinkle shallots.
2) Add chicken on top of the shallots. Season with salt and pepper.
3) Add enough stock to barely cover the chicken. Bring to a simmer.
4) Cover and poach over low heat for 20-25 minutes.
5) Take chicken out of the pan and set aside.
6) Reduce pan juices to approximately a quarter of a cup.
7) Add spinach and heavy cream. Simmer over low heat until sauce is slightly thick.
8) Return chicken into the pan.
9) Serve hot.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 507 kcal
Protein - 53g (44%)
Fat - 30g (53%)
Carbohydrates - 4g (3%)
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