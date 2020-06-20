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Ted Gunderson - Brice Taylor MK Ultra Victim - Mind control revealed - The True Story
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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91 views • June 20, 2020
Mk Ultra: Ted Gunderson exposed the Luciferian elite and was killed. Brice Taylor / Sue Ford, a satanic ritual abuse and MK ultra survivor, fought as long as possible. They took her daughter away and she was put in a mental institution. She was being tortured by the CIA on a daily basis.

This video is not available in all countries and was getting flagged constantly. Please download, re-upload, share and spread the word of truth. This is war against humanity. You must wake others up. Fight.
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fbimindoccultcontrolgovernmentsatanictaylorluciferianmk ultratorturevictimexposeritualsurvivorted gundersonmonarchbrice
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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