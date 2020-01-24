[Jan 24, 2020] Coast to Coast AM, w/ Richard Syrett; Flat Earth Theory ⁄ Open Lines

Flat Earth Theory / Open LinesDate: Friday - January 24, 2020Host: Richard SyrettGuests: Rob Skiba, Open LinesDuring the first half of the show, Christian researcher Rob Skiba joined guest host Richard Syrett (Twitter) to discuss why the Flat Earth subject is not nearly as cut-and-dried as many would think, and how many biblical passages suggest that the Earth is indeed flat. According to Skiba, ancient biblical texts are closer chronologically to the truth about the creation of Earth than modern scientific models. "You have to throw out the Copernican model [of the heliocentric solar system] completely," he said. In addition, he suggested biblical authors, and by extension the Holy Spirit whom he believes inspired their writings, taught the Earth was flat.Skiba's evidence is based on a literal interpretation of scripture. For example, he appealed to verses which describe the sky as hard ("firmament" and "a mirror of cast bronze") to show the Earth is covered by a dome-like structure. "We're on a circular still flat Earth set on pillars under a dome within which the sun, moon, and stars exist," Skiba explained, noting the flat circle of Earth was carved into a square form of ice. He speculated the sun may only be 3,000 miles away, despite NASA and other scientific agencies recording it averages 93 million miles from the planet. He challenged critics of his theory to prove the Earth is a globe without using data from NASA, the government, the military, and comparable organizations around the world.Open Lines followed in the latter half of the program. Don in Kent, Ohio, offered a critique of Flat Earth theory. According to Don, the book of Genesis speaks of the sun going down, which would suggest a heliocentric model of the solar system. Lunar eclipses, over-the-horizon radar, and rainbows also seem to indicate Earth is spherical, he noted. "Why does a rainbow have that arch to it... if it was a flat Earth, you'd have a line in the sky," Don said.Eric 'the mind control guy' from Indiana shared his test to prove if Earth is the shape of a basketball or a record. Several people would be strategically placed around the world to view star constellations. "If you can look up [from various locations] and still see the Big Dipper, I guess we don't live on a basketball," he suggested, noting if it is a globe, everyone should see a different nighttime sky.Thomas in La Jolla, California, talked about movies with New Testament (biblical) themes. Thomas identified his all-time favorite film as the 1959 version of Ben Hur starring Charlton Heston. He also enjoys The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) in which a character struggling with his faith is reminded that it "doesn't matter, God believes in you." Thomas also spoke about The Apostle (1997) starring Robert Duvall and Farrah Fawcett, who suggested the two pray about the film's production and within three days a studio expressed interest in the movie.Website(s):testingtheglobe.comrobskiba.comBook(s):Testing the Globe: A Zetetic InvestigationBabylon Rising: And The First Shall Be LastArchon Invasion: The Rise, Fall and Return of the NephilimBumper MusicBumper music from Friday January 24, 2020Midnight Express (The Chase)Giorgio MoroderJust Another NightIan HunterSeveredThe DecemberistsHey! Ya, YouThe ElwinsThe Whole of the MoonThe WaterboysOn A TrainThe Waking EyesOrdinary ManOzzy OsbourneOh, The Boss Is Coming!ArkellsPerfect DayLou ReedThe BestAWOLNATIONAll MirrorsAngel OlsenLost in My MindThe Head and the HeartHowling At NothingWalk Off The EarthFly By NightRushCrazy In The Night (Barking At Airplanes)Kim CarnesInca DanceCuscoIf you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology