Warning to people who see it as a victory other than on a personal level
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
109 views • 5 months ago

Warning to people who see it as a victory other than on a personal level for those getting compensation: This is full spectrum dominance, the elite knew this was going to happen. The country's economy WILL begin to collapse due to lawsuits and the only "solution" we are presented with is digital CBDC "currency" under the UN world wide. RESIST TODAY !!!

Advarsel til folk der ser det som en sejr andet end på det personlige plan for dem der får erstatning: Dette her er full spectrum dominanse, eliten vidste dette her ville ske. Landes økonomi VIL begynde at bryde sammen pga. retsager, og den eneste "løsning" vi får præsenteret er digital CBDC "valuta" under FN.

nwoendtimelodges
