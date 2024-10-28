DR LORRAINE DAY SPEAKS TRUTH ABOUT MEDICAL INDUSTRY, ETC.,**

Shalawam everyone. Pray that all of you are well in Christ. Sharing excerpts of an interview that Dr Lorraine Day had some years ago about the medical industry and who is behind it. Also sharing benefits of an herb very much needed for this time for health. Continue to pray for us as we continue to pray for all of you that belong to the True body of Christ. We are in prophetic times and much is happening. We will be uploading more videos concerning this time and messages Christ give us. Be patient, vigilant, prayerful, fasting, live holy, keep the commandments, love and help one another as the true body of Christ no matter what shade or color you are, whether you are a Hebrew Israelite or Gentile--we are the body of Christ. You are not alone, stay and be encouraged. Endure until the end. Everything is about the change prophetically. Be ready and prepared. John 18:37, John 10th chapter, Acts 10:34-35. Blessings and shalawam.





If you don't know Christ Yashaya (means my saviour, Matthew 1:21) turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins, get baptized in his true name according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.





Blessings and shalawam.







