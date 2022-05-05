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Dr. Judy Mikovits Interview - Crimes Against Humanity Tour
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70 views • May 05, 2022
My Catholic Red Pill.
Did you know that when the WHO declares a pandemic, the laws of all the nations are nullified, and the entire world is submitted to the so called ‘constitution’ of the WHO? Did you know the WHO can at any time declare a pandemic, based on any fraudulent medical test? Did you know the WHO declared the pandemic based on the severely flawed PCR test, which produces up to 94% of false positives? Did you know that all the nations of the world are bound to unquestioning submission to whatever guidelines the WHO issues? Did you know the WHO is owned and controlled by private individuals, who are not democratically elected by anyone? Did you know this makes the WHO effectively a private entity that rules the entire world, outside of any form of democracy? Did you know the entire health system of our world is owned by financial oligarchs, who use it to dominate all of humanity?
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.
April 25th, 2022.
Laura-Lynn
My interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits at the Crimes Against Humanity tour in Fort Myers, FL.
https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12uyb7-dr.-judy-mikovits-interview-crimes-against-humanity-tour.html
Did you know that when the WHO declares a pandemic, the laws of all the nations are nullified, and the entire world is submitted to the so called ‘constitution’ of the WHO? Did you know the WHO can at any time declare a pandemic, based on any fraudulent medical test? Did you know the WHO declared the pandemic based on the severely flawed PCR test, which produces up to 94% of false positives? Did you know that all the nations of the world are bound to unquestioning submission to whatever guidelines the WHO issues? Did you know the WHO is owned and controlled by private individuals, who are not democratically elected by anyone? Did you know this makes the WHO effectively a private entity that rules the entire world, outside of any form of democracy? Did you know the entire health system of our world is owned by financial oligarchs, who use it to dominate all of humanity?
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.
April 25th, 2022.
Laura-Lynn
My interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits at the Crimes Against Humanity tour in Fort Myers, FL.
https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12uyb7-dr.-judy-mikovits-interview-crimes-against-humanity-tour.html
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