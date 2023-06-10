https://gettr.com/post/p2jbb9z487a

06/09/2023 The state-owned media of the CCP has officially announced that Fan Yifei, the former member of the Party Committee and Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China, is expelled from the CCP and dismissed from public office and under investigation. However, as early as November 8, 2022, Mr. Miles Guo revealed that Fan Yifei had already been arrested and disclosed the real reason behind the arrest, which was that Fan Yifei had prematurely leaked the CCP's plans, including the Digital Yuan, to the United States and the West.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang





06/09/2023 中共官媒正式发布消息称，中国人民银行原党委委员、副行长范一飞被双开并立案调查。而早在2022年11月8日，郭文贵先生就爆料范一飞已经被捕，并揭示被捕的真正原因，是因为范一飞提前向美国和西方泄露了中共的数字人民币等计划。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



